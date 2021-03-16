Milind Soman Says He Is Thrilled To Run With Wife Ankita Konwar Again, Shares Picture

On March 16, 2021, Milind Soman posted a few pictures on his Instagram account with his wife Ankita Konwar. In the first picture, the two snuggled close to each other. In the next picture, Milind and Ankita were seen running together. Milind wore his Pinkathon merchandise tee and a pair of harem pants as he jogged barefoot. Ankita Konwar wore a neon pink sports tee and a pair of shorts.

In the caption, Milind gushed over being able to run with his wife after a period of two months. He also wrote in his caption that everyone finds their own way to deal with life, he said time and love are "great healers". In a post on her Instagram account Milind Soman's wife, Ankita Konwar, spoke about not being able to run for two months and that she had to be patient before she caught up with her regular mileage. She shared that she had engaged in a few stretches after which she completed a 5k run with Milind.

Milind Soman is happy to run again with his wife Ankita Konwar

Ankita Konwar on being back on running track

Fans took to the comment sections and sent their good wishes and blessings for both Milind and Ankita. Their fans and followers dropped heart emojis and complimented the couple's chemistry together.

Why Did Ankita Konwar stop running for 2 months?

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar, who are well-known fitness enthusiasts, had embarked on a long run at the end of 2020 to ring in the new year. The couple ran with four other athletes. The group decided to run from Guwahati to Cherrapunji. Milind described it as a gorgeous route in North East India.

According to Ankita's Instagram handle, the run was titled "The Last Long Run of 2020" which would be the seventh edition of their running tradition. The distance covered would be a total of 135 km. The couple has taken off on such runs in the past as well.

Shortly after "The Last Long Run of 2020", Ankita took a short break from running. She posted a number of videos showing her running shorter routes. She also mentioned in the captions that her legs were getting tired. She posted her last running video on January 22, 2021.

