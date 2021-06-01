Milind Soman Shares A Glimpse Of Running Session In The Rain, Fans Call Him 'inspiration'

Actor Milind Soman took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his short daily run. Milind Soman is known for motivating netizens through his posts related to exercises. The actor tried to break the popular belief that people catch a cold while running in the rain.

Milind Soman shares glimpses of running in rain session

Milind Soman took to his Instagram and shared a photo of his Monday morning running session. Milind can be seen running in the backdrop of greenery whereas he even gave credits to his wife Ankita Konwar for clicking the photo. In the caption, he wrote, “Runnin’ in the rain! Been running short 6km runs every day in these beautiful hills outside Mumbai, waiting to hit the highway for a hundred, don’t know when what are you waiting for most of all ????????” Have a look at the post below.



Netizens showered immense love on Milind Soman’s post. Several users commented that he is an inspiration while several others showered love with emojis. One of the users wrote, “Yes you are very healthy. You and your partner inspired me alot thank you for sharing your healthy lifestyles. “ Check out some of the comments below.

Milind Soman’s social media presence

Milind Soman is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his daily life. Recently, he talked about what does fitness mean to him. He said, "So much discussion on fitness nowadays! Fitness to me has always been more than six packs and biceps. Fitness starts and ends in the mind, which is the weakest part of most of us, and the body follows where the mind leads. Sometimes to great heights, sometimes to destruction, the choice is mine." More to the point, he added some parameters like patience with oneself, tolerating people's ideas and beliefs and accepting work and balance of nature. Furthermore, he said that focusing on what needs to be done and clarity of purpose are also some of the parameters of evaluating fitness. He even highlighted that the ability to prioritize things and choose a path that one believes is the best for oneself is also an important parameter. In the end, he said that the ability to adapt mentally and physically to changing situations and the ability to physically be and live life the way one wants to is also an important parameter that needs to be looked after. Check out his post below.

