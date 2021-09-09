Milind Soman Shares Adorable Raksha Bandhan Pictures On ‘throwback Thursday’

Sharing some of the special moments from his life with his fans, actor Milind Soman took to Instagram to post throwback pictures featuring Raksha Bandhan celebrations in his family. He posted pictures with his sisters, Netra, Medha and Anupama and they can all be seen smiling from ear to ear. In the caption of his post, he mentioned that Raksha Bandhan is the ‘only festival’ his family celebrates.

Milind Soman shares adorable pictures with his family

In the post he uploaded on Instagram, Milind Soman can be seen flaunting three colourful rakhis. He mentioned in the caption that his sisters ‘always choose the most beautiful rakhis’ for him. The next picture he uploaded in his slideshow was one of himself with three of his sisters. He can be seen joining his hands in the picture. He posted the old pictures as part of ‘#Throwbackthursday’. In the caption, Milind Soman mentioned what the occasion of Raksha Bandhan means for his family. He wrote, “Rakshabandhan is the only festival we celebrate in our family, renewing our vows to be there for each other, no matter what :)”

The Four More Shots Please! actor often uploads pictures with his sisters on his social media account. On Women's Day, he put up a picture of himself with Ankita Konwar, his three sisters and his mother. He referred to the day as ‘Human’s Day’ as he believes all individuals regardless of gender should have ‘freedom of choice, equal opportunity, right to love and social respect’.

Admired online for his health regime and fitness, Soman was recently in the news after he completed a ‘Unity Run’ barefoot, which lasted eight days. The 420km run spanned from Mumbai to The Statue of Unity at Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia. He began his journey on August 15 and confessed that the mission was a tough one, as he contracted COVID earlier this year. He mentioned that he developed ‘acute bronchitis’ during his run and also had a high temperature. He wrote, “Three days into the run, after two days of torrential rain and one day of blistering humidity, at around 170km, I developed acute bronchitis as my immunity was low. The fever went up to 104.” However, he continued on his journey and on completing his run, he celebrated by waving the Indian flag in the air.

Image: Milind Soman-Instagram