Milind Soman Shares Bald Look From 2015, Netizens Hilariously Call Him 'Bala'; See Pic

Actor-model Milind Soman is known for his fit and healthy lifestyle and he often shares fitness tips for his followers on social media. The actor also occasionally take a trip down memory lane as he shares throwback pictures. He recently took to Instagram to share a bald picture of himself from 2015 and netizens took to the comments section and called him 'Bala', referencing Ayushmann Khurrana's 2019 film going by the same name.

Milind Soman shares a bald throwback picture of himself

The actor headed to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself in which he is bald. He also seems to have coloured his moustache black in the picture and mentioned in that caption that this was 'one of the few times' he did so. He also asked his fans and followers if the bald look was a good one for next year, as becoming bald is inevitable and 'has to happen some day'. His caption read, "Flashback 2015! One of the few times I coloured my moustache 😀 bald might be a good look for next year, no? 🤪 has to happen someday!!!!!!"

Several fans and followers took to the comments section as soon as the actor posted the picture and gave their opinions on his rather different look. A fan mentioned that Soman looked 'handsome' no matter what he did, while others dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments on the post. A netizen commented that he looked like 'Bala pro max version' and several others lauded the actor for his look.

This is not the first time the actor has shared a throwback picture of himself. He once shared a glimpse of his 6-year-old self and penned down that he wished to become a farmer at the time. He also mentioned that 50 years later, he is a farmer, as he often shares glimpses of the vegetables he and his wife, Ankita Konwar grow together. He wrote, "Wanted to be a farmer at 6years, and now, 50 years later, I am 😀 Hearing so much about vegetables being artificially coloured and fruits being injected, best to grow your own or get together with friends and do it! Go back to your roots 😛"

Image: Instagram/@milindrunning