Milind Soman Shares Benefits Of Smiling, Says 'reduces Overall Blood Pressure'

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman never fails to shell out major fitness goals with his social media posts. From sharing diet plans to show off his fitness schedule, the actor always inspires his fans with his routine. Recently, Milind explained the advantages of living a happy life. Sharing the scientific side behind the thought, the Four More Shots Please actor said that it 'enhances hormones like endorphins.'

Milind Soman shares his fitness mantra

The actor shared his dapper pictures along with the post and shared the researches that explain the relationship between physical expression and the mind. Pouring in his thoughts, Milind wrote, "Smiling can help reduce the level of stress-enhancing hormones, increase the level of mood-enhancing hormones like endorphins, and reduce overall blood pressure. Some studies researching the relation between physical expression and the mind show that smiling could make you feel happier, scowling makes you feel angrier, and frowning makes you feel sadder. And if that's not enough, smiling can actually make you look good in the eyes of others. What do you think? Does the smile make the clothes look better?"



Milind and his wife Ankita Konwar recently glammed up and flaunted their vegan outfits for PETA India, the 'Be Killer, Wear Vegan' campaign video's debut at FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week that made a statement against killing animals for fashion. In the video, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar can be seen flaunting multiple outfits in different aesthetic settings. Their outfits range from casuals to formals and party outfits. The couple is known for often supporting and promoting an environment-friendly lifestyle. In the caption, Milind revealed how he has started saying no to leather, silk and wool. He shared that while he has cut down on non-vegetarian food already, next up for him is clothes. He urged fans not to hurt animals just to satisfy human vanity.

(Image credit: Milind Soman/ Instagram)