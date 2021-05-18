Milind Soman Shares Glimpse Of 'gardening Efforts' As He Grows ‘big Fat Fruits’, Watch

Amid the ongoing pandemic, celebrities who are locked inside their houses are looking out for means to spend some constructive time at home. Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman who is spending some time with his wife in the jungles while basking in the natural beauty took to Instagram and shared a video where he gave an inside view of his illustrious kitchen garden that he has been maintaining with his wife Ankita Konwar.

Milind Soman shares his gardening efforts

He shared a video showing off plucking a huge pumpkin that he had grown in his kitchen garden. Jokingly the actor wrote that the vegetable will be served in their meals for the next days while commenting upon its size. In another video, the couple was seen holding the huge pumpkins from their garden while striking a pose with them. In the caption, the actor gave an overview of other ‘big fat fruits’ that he is growing in his garden including ‘Bottle Gourd, Tomatoes, Brinjals, Chillies, Beans, Cabbages, Cauliflower, Fenugreek, Spinach, and Radish.” At last, he concluded his post where he asked his fans and followers to share their favourite pumpkin recipes. Ankita was the first one to leave a comment and wrote, “Okay people I’m listening.” The actor received suggestions from people where several thronged to the comment section and suggested different delicacies that the actor can cook using pumpkin.

Milind, who is quite active on social media while spreading awareness about health and fitness through his posts, earlier took to Instagram and informed about returning to jungles to spend some time with his wife. He confessed about going to Mumbai to donate plasma but could not as he did not have enough antibodies for donation. “Even though plasma therapy is not proven effective 100%, there are opinions that it might help, so I guess we must do whatever we can. Low antibody count generally means I had mild symptoms and that I have enough to fight another infection but not enough that I can help other people. Felt a bit sad (sic),” he wrote.

The actor also shelled major fitness goals in a video where he was seen doing pull-up bar exercises in a jungle. While captioning the post, the actor gave a brief about the importance of keeping oneself fit and healthy amid the pandemic so that they have immunity to fight the virus. “Ancient physicians—including those from China in 2600 BC and Hippocrates around 400 BC—believed in the value of physical activity for health. By the 20th century, however, a diametrically opposite view—that exercise was dangerous—prevailed instead,” he wrote.

(IMAGE: MILINDRUNNING/Instagram)

