Milind Soman Shares Glimpse Of His First 10 Km Run Since COVID-19 Recovery

Milind Soman has become one of the major fitness icons in the country, often sharing glimpses of his workouts on social media. While he has posted pictures from his long run sessions several times in the past, his new Instagram post is quite different from the rest. Soman has shared a few pictures of his marathon which marks his first 10 km run since he tested negative for COVID-19. The actor also answered a number of questions that were asked to him regarding running for long distances.

Milind Soman goes on his first 10 km marathon post-COVID-19 recovery

Milind Soman had announced a while back that he had contracted the virus which had left many of his fans concerned about his health. However, it appears that he has not only recovered from the virus but has also gone back to pushing his fitness limits. Nearly two months after he tested negative for COVID-19, Soman enjoyed a total of 10 km run. He revealed that his run had lasted for a total of 62 mins, with his heart rate going as high as 142. He added that while he runs every day for 5-6 km since his recovery, this was the first time that he ran for 10 km.

Answering some of the questions that he was asked about running, he firstly informed that he uses Vibram five as footwear with toes cut off, or Luna Sandals. He further stated that he uses them while running as closed shoes affect his form and make him feel uncomfortable. He also advised to run softly, and that doing so every day will help in strengthening of legs. He lastly talked about how he does not need a “special diet” and that he applies curd on his face rather than sunscreen after his run.

Netizens soon took to comments to praise his tips and expressing their excitement to see him back in action. Among them was his wife Ankita Konwar, who called him her “training partner forever”. He also got a response from Abhishek Mishra, a well-known triathlete, who praised his “lean” physique.

