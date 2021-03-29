Milind Soman Shares Glimpse Of Holi Celebration Post COVID Diagnosis, Ankita Visits In PPE

Actor Milind Soman who was recently tested positive for COVID-19 recently took to Instagram and shared his health update. Apart from giving a health update, the actor shared his 'grumpy' face pictures and described how he started off a festive day with his wife Ankita. He wrote that his wife came to meet while wearing the PPE kit and surprised him with the first mangoes of the season.

COVID positive Milind Soman celebrates Holi

The actor shared his pictures while sitting on the stairs with colours on his forehead. In another pic, Ankita can be seen dressed in the PPE kit along with mask and face shield. The other picture of the actor was from the place where he is currently quarantined as he shows off his enthusiasm to participate in the festivity, but cannot because of the virus.

In the caption, he expressed displeasure of not being able to hug his wife on the joyous occasion. The 16 December actor wrote that the couple kickstarted the festivity by fearing on puranpolis that was sent by his mother Usha Soman. He then wrote that he ate six mangoes and realise whether his taste buds have been impaired or not. Sharing a brief about his heath, he wrote that he is not able to smell anything and is drinking kadha 5-6 times a day which is stuffed with methi. He concluded his post by revealing his pulse rate and temperature on Day 7.

On March 25, the actor-model shared the news about his diagnosis and said he is under quarantine. The 55-year-old actor, who was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series Paurashpur, revealed that since he has been traveling frequently since last year, he has got himself tested for COVID-19 at least 30 times. "I took my first RTPCR test on 4th September 2020 as part of govt regulations before a flight, and have been traveling almost every week since then, even went to the US in October! I have taken the RTPCR test more than 30 times so far, it was like a routine," Soman said.

