Milind Soman Shares 'incredible' Tale Of Sardarni Man Kaur On Athlete's 105th Birthday

The Supermodel Of The Year judge Milind Soman is a fitness enthusiast. His love for running has remained no secret as he often takes to his social media space to share his own experience with sprinting and running to inspire others. Now, on Tuesday, March 2, Milind, took to Instagram, to share yet another story that is sure to leave one inspired.

In the post, the Paurashpur star celebrates the birthday of Man Kaur who began her athletic career at the age of 93. Today, the athlete is celebrating her 105th birthday and on this special occasion, Milind Soman decided to share her inspiring tale online with his fans. In the picture, Milind stands alongside the elderly as the duo smile brightly for the selfie. In another video, the model can be seen running on the tracks beside her. While sharing the sweet birthday wish he wrote,

Some people say active life is over at 45 and they can't do this or can't do that ðŸ˜€ Man Kaur, mascot of Pinkathon and world champion athlete, started running at the age of 93. Yesterday she celebrated her 105th birthday!!!! And still running. What does that tell you?

As soon as the post surfaced on the photo-sharing application, netizens were moved by her ‘incredible’ story. While some hailed it as ‘simply outstanding’, many others gave a thumbs up to it. Heart and smiley emoticons have swamped the post of the actor. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Who is Man Kaur?

Sardarni Man Kaur is an Indian track-and-field athlete who has earned several world records in the over 100-year old categories. At age 103, Man Kaur was given the honourable Nari Shakti Puraskar by the President of India. She is hailed as the ‘Miracle from Chandigarh’.

When it comes to Milind, the actor and model also has an athlete history of his own. The avid sportsperson began swimming at the mere age of 6 and at age 10 he got an opportunity to represent Maharashtra at the national swimming championship. Back in 2015, he also completed the Ironman Challenge within 15 hours and 19 minutes in his first attempt.

