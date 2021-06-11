Milind Soman Shares 'key To Real & Lasting Happiness'; Wife Ankita Says, 'the Man’s Right'

Milind Soman recently took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of himself out for a run along with his wife, Ankita Konwar. In his caption, he penned a note explaining the “key to real and lasting happiness.” Ankita fully agreed to what Milind penned and shared the picture on her Instagram stories. Take a look at Milind Soman's Instagram post below.

Milind Soman shares the key to happiness

Milind shared a picture in which he can be seen running shirtless while wearing black shorts and paired his look with sunglasses and an orange wristwatch. On the other hand, Ankita wore a neon yellow sports bra and black shorts while pairing her look with sunglasses. In his caption, Milind wrote, “Happiness is doing the things you love, together.. well, that's for me, and happiness is a lot of things to a lot of people. I think that the key to real and lasting happiness is to always keep doing the thing you love doing, whether it brings anything else with it or not, like fame or money or 'success', even if you struggle and are not that good at it! Even if you have to fight to find the time and space to do it, even if you have to do it in secret.. if you love it, never let go of it ..#happiness.”

Milind Soman's wife, Ankita shared the post on her Instagram story and wrote, “The man’s right.” Apart from this, fans and followers showered Milind’s post with lovely comments such as, “Agreed,” “Superb,” “Beautiful,” “Inspiration,” "So true and inspiring!!” Have a look below.

A few days ago, Milind shared a throwback post in which he can be seen posing with his wife happily. Both wore navy blue outfits and Milind looked into the camera whereas Ankita looked at him. Milind captioned his post by writing, “#Friday #Faces in #Flashback ! Last year, mid pandemic, during the last long run in December 2020, 120km from Guwahati to Cherrapunji..stopped at the amazing root bridges in Meghalaya (posted earlier!) have a great weekend ahead people, take care of yourselves, stay safe.” Check out his post below.

(IMAGE: ANKITA KONWAR'S INSTAGRAM)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.