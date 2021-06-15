Milind Soman Shares Photo With Wife Ankita Konwar Enjoying 'tea With A Filter'

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar give relationship goals to everyone. Both, Ankita and Milind often share tips and fitness exercises on social media to inspire all their fans. Recently, Milind took to Instagram to share a photo with Ankita Konwar in which they can be seen enjoying tea together.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar enjoy tea with a filter

Milind Soman took to his Instagram story to share a photo with Ankita and wrote, "Tea with a filter?" as the caption of the photo. In the photo, Milind can be seen in a regular blue t-shirt whereas Ankita can be seen wearing a grey fitness t-shirt. Take a look at the photo below.

Milind’s social media presence

Milind is very active on Instagram and often shares fitness exercises and tries to inspire his fans. Recently, he shared a photo with Ankita Konwar in which they can be both seen running together on the road. In the caption, he wrote, "Happiness is doing the things you love, together well, that's for me, and happiness is a lot of things to a lot of people I think that the key to real and lasting happiness is to always keep doing the thing you love doing, whether it brings anything else with it or not, like fame or money or 'success', even if you struggle and are not that good at it! Even if you have to fight to find the time and space to do it, even if you have to do it in secret.. if you love it, never let go of it." Have a look at Milind’s post below.

Milind even talks about some exercises and shares a video about them. On May 24, 2021, Milind took to Instagram in which he can be seen hanging on a pole in the air with the help of his hands. In the caption, he talked about what fitness means to him and also revealed ten important measures to keep in mind while doing a workout. He revealed that fitness for him has never been about six-packs and biceps and fitness starts and ends in the mind, which is the weakest part for most people. He added that the body follows the lead of the mind. Furthermore, he wrote ten parameters to follow every day to develop a proper fitness routine. Take a look at the post below.

IMAGE: MILIND SOMAN'S INSTAGRAM

