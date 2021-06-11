Milind Soman Shares Picture Of Healthy Lunch Prepared By Wife, Ankita Konwar

Actor and athlete Milind Soman, who is well-known for leading a healthy lifestyle, recently shared a picture of a healthy meal that his wife, Ankita Konwar had prepared for him. The picture, that the 16 December actor posted on his Instagram story, was also re-shared by Ankita Konwar. Read on to know more about it.

Milind Soman uploaded a picture of a whole meal, which had multiple vegetables with rice and curry, prepared in an Indian style by his wife, Ankita Konwar. Take a look at the picture of the meal shared by Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar on their Instagram stories.

A sneak-peek into Milind Soman's Instagram

Actor Milind Soman often shares pictures of his active athletic lifestyle on his Instagram. These include pictures of him exercising, running, and swimming. He also inspires and motivates his fans and followers regarding ways to lead a healthy lifestyle like his. Recently, he had posted a picture of his running and mentioned that it was his first 10 km run after he recovered from COVID-19 in April. In the caption, he wrote, “My first 10k post covid! 62 mins, comfortable, max heart rate during the run 142. I have been running 5-6km every day since I got my negative report on 5th April,” and also answered six questions regarding running, asked by his fans.

Milind Soman's wife, Ankita Konwar, who also leads an athletic life like his, often joins him on his running and other outdoor exercises. Recently, Milind Soman had also uploaded a picture of when he and Ankita Konwar went running together, and wrote in the caption, “Happiness is doing the things you love, together ❤ well, that's for me, and happiness is a lot of things to a lot of people 😀 I think that the key to real and lasting happiness is to always keep doing the thing you love doing, whether it brings anything else with it or not, like fame or money or 'success', even if you struggle and are not that good at it! Even if you have to fight to find the time and space to do it, even if you have to do it in secret.. if you love it, never let go of it.”



Milind Soman’s work front

Milind Soman was last seen portraying the role of Boris in the historical fiction web series, Paurashpur. Paurashpur premiered in late 2020, on the OTT platforms AltBalaji and ZEE5.

Image: Milind Soman's Instagram

