Milind Soman Shares Pictures From His 'lazy Sunday' In Alibaug With Wife Ankita Konwar

Milind Soman on Sunday took to his Instagram handle to share pictures from Alibaug amid the ongoing Maharashtra weekend lockdown. Soman also revealed that Alibaug will always be special to him because that is where he tied the knot with Ankita Konwar.

"Lockdown laziness! Best place for a Sunday laze @bohemyanblue in a hammock surrounded by bougainvillea and @ankita_earthy this is where we got married so will always love this space what’s your weekend looking like? Keep calm and keep swinging !!!!!!! #calm," Soman wrote.

Ankita too shared a collage of all her 'favourite things'. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married on April 22, 2018, in Alibaug, Maharashtra.

Milind Soman’s health update

The actor had tested positive for COVID-19 around March 23, 2021, which he had shared in a long Instagram post on March 26. He has now tested negative and shared this with his fans and followers on April 5, 2021. Milind Soman shared a selfie with his wife Ankita, and wrote, “End of quarantine!!!! Report RTPCR negative! Day 14. Thank you for all your kind wishes and constant positivity. In any illness, I believe the most important aspect of healing is positivity. In fact, the most important aspect of leading a healthy life is positivity. And how to focus on the positive, how to bring positive energy into your life, is the journey, and the constant effort”.