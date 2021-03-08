Milind Soman Shares Thoughts On Women's Day: 'When Will We Have Happy Human's Day?'

Fitness freak and actor Milind Soman took to Instagram and poured in his thoughts on prejudices against women and how they are restrained by certain notions set up by society. Taking an opportunity to express himself, the actor asked a question about celebrating human's day. He mentioned that human’s day will be celebrated across the nation when all people regardless of “gender have freedom of choice, equal opportunity, right to love and social respect” no matter what.

Milind Soman's inspiring post on women's day

The Four More Shots Please actor shared a series of pictures with the women of his house including his wife Ankita Konwar, mother Usha Soman, and his sisters while celebrating women’s day. Acknowledging women in every field and how they have always come out while breaking glass ceilings and hitting on taboos with their gestures. Captioning the post and saluting the spirits of these women on a special day, the actor wrote, “When will we have happy human's day? When all people regardless of gender have freedom of choice, equal opportunity, the right to love, and social respect no matter what. Till that happens, we fight. And not necessarily against anybody. Each one of us could be guilty of prejudice and spreading messages by word and behavior that are detrimental to the cause. Look around you. At your friends and family. At your workplace. And look inward. However hard it is, make yourself into a person who is part of the solution. Happy human's day every day!”

Apart from Milind, his wife Ankita too took to her Instagram and penned a poem while expressing her thoughts on women’s day. Ankita shared wrote about the joy of living life on one's own terms and conditions. Let's look at her lengthy post:

“To the ones who were born a woman and the ones who later recognised the woman in them. To the ones racing on a track and the ones still fighting for their rights.

To the ones cooking up recipes and the ones unable to boil water,

To the ones experiencing motherhood and the ones who don’t want to,

From the ones who enjoy makeup to the ones who really don’t,

To the ones who love romantic stories and the ones who aren’t really into romance,

To the ones who had to leave their families behind for their careers and the ones who had to leave their careers for their families,

To the ones mastering the art of balance and the ones feeling shattered in many ways,

To the ballerinas to the astronauts,

To the pageant queens to the wrestlers,

To the ones fighting domestic violence to the ones fighting criminals out there too,

To the daydreamers to the ones representing us in the Olympics,

To the mother preparing her children for school to the one's breastfeeding their babies in parliament,

To ALL of you!

Wish you a very happy women’s day!

No matter what you choose to be, we are all the same, strong, beautiful, sexy, a little crazy, and resilient.

Keep doing what you’re doing.

You incredible creation.”

