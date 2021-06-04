Milind Soman Shares Throwback Picture With Wife Ankita Konwar From Their 'last Long Run'

Actor Milind Soman took to Instagram on Friday, June 04, 2021, to share a throwback post from his ‘last long run’. The actor shared a happy picture with his wife, Ankita Konwar also penned a note revealing details about the same. On seeing this post, fans have gone all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind Soman shared a picture of him and Ankita where they can be seen striking a pose that is too cute to miss. In the picture, one can notice them posing in between the rocks and are all smiles for the camera. Milind is seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt, while Ankita donned a blueish-grey top.

Along with the picture, Milind also penned a sweet note revealing details about the pic. He wrote, “#Friday #Faces in #Flashback! Last year, mid pandemic, during the last long run in December 2020, 120km from Guwahati to Cherrapunji 😀 stopped at the amazing root bridges in Meghalaya (posted earlier!) have a great weekend ahead people, take care of yourselves, stay safe”. Take a look at Milind Soman's Instagram post below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice. Some of the users lauded the actor and his love for running, while some were all gaga over the post. One of the users wrote, “That look in her eyes”. Another user wrote, “this is such a beautiful picture. Love it”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Milind Soman shared a few photos from his marathon, which was his first 10 km run since testing negative for COVID-19. The actor had previously announced that he had contracted the virus, which had many of his fans concerned about his health. However, it appears that he has not only recovered from the virus but has also resumed his fitness regimen. He revealed that his run had lasted 62 minutes, with his heart rate reaching 142. He added that while he has been running for 5-6 kilometres every day since his recovery, this was the first time he had run for 10 kilometres. Take a look.

