Milind Soman Stresses On Opting For Healthy Habits; 'it Is My Duty As Responsible Citizen'

Milind Soman is known for his healthy and fit lifestyle and took to social media on Republic Day 2022 to urge his fans and followers to opt for healthy habits. He mentioned it was his duty as a 'responsible citizen' to do so as he wished netizens a happy Republic Day. He posted a picture of himself running with the Indian flag in his hand.

Milind Soman extends Republic Day wishes

The actor headed to his Instagram account on the occasion of Republic Day 2022 and mentioned that looking after one's health is the 'need of the hour'. He mentioned that it was his duty to encourage others to cultivate healthy habits by his own example. He wrote, "Happy Republic Day! Even though actively taking care of your own health isn't in the constitution, it is the need of the hour. As advances in technology reduce our need to develop our own individual and amazing abilities, the knowledge that each of us needs to work hard to protect our own health will become more and more important in the future. It is my duty as a responsible citizen to encourage healthy habits in others by my own example :) Jai Hind !! Vande Mataram !!" The actor also regularly shares glimpses of his life with his wife, Ankita Konwar.

This is not the first time the actor has shared tips about fitness. He recently gave netizens a sneak-peek into his fitness routine and shocked fans as he revealed that he exercises only for around 15-20 minutes a day. He listed down the different exercises he does including pushups, plants, swinging a mugdal, throwing a kettlebell and much more. He mentioned that he does whatever 'seems like fun at that moment'. He wrote, "Some people find it difficult to believe that i exercise for a total of 15-20min every day 😀 but I find that this much is enough to enable me to be fit enough to do the things I want in my life. One set each of 4-5 different exercises at different times during the day. A 5 min plank, one set of 50 pushups, one set on the pull-up bar, one set on the parallel bar, 2 min swinging a mugdal or throwing a kettlebell, whatever seems like fun at that moment !"

Image: Instagram/@milindrunning