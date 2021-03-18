Milind Soman Talks About Importance Of Education In His Latest Instagram Post; Read

Milind Soman has established himself as a prominent personality not only in the film and fashion industry but also in the world of fitness as well. He posts quite actively on social media and has garnered a strong fan following on Instagram. He was recently invited as a guest at the convocation ceremony at Parul University and he has now shared a few pictures from the occasion on social media. He briefly described his experience being a part of the occasion and also shared an insightful message for his followers.

Milind Soman pens a message on importance of education

Many educational institutions often invite some of the esteemed names of their respective fields and other popular celebrities during their convocation ceremonies. Parul University invited Milind Soman to their recent convocation ceremony. The actor is seen dressed in a fashionable formal outfit in the pictures shared in his Instagram post. The pictures also show him waving to the crowd and making a speech for the students. He penned a long message while describing the event in the caption of his post and shared a few words of wisdom regarding the importance of education.

He started by calling the time spent by him in the university a “wonderful experience”. He said that this was his first visit to a college in many years and it was “overwhelming” for him to see thousands of parents and students gathered for the event. He called the convocation ceremony “one of the biggest turning points of their lives”. He also praised the work done by Parul University during the time of the ongoing pandemic and congratulated the students for completing their graduation. He then said, “It is education and information that help us to make the right choices for ourselves and our world”.

Image courtesy: Milind Soman's Instagram comments

His post was received by a strong applause from his fans, who praised the heartfelt message written by him. They also complimented his appearance by saying that he is looking “dapper” in the pictures. Milind Soman is most known for working in films such as Bajirao Mastani, Jodi Breakers, Chef and others.

