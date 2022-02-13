Milind Soman Teaches Fans About Mahua Tree From Latest Trip With Ankita Konawar

Milind Soman is well-known for his fit and healthy lifestyle and often takes to social media to give his fans and followers some useful tips and tricks. Apart from giving fitness goals with his wife Ankita Konwar, the duo also gives couple and travel goals to their followers. On their most recent trip, they explored the forests of India and the actor-model shared some insightful facts about the Mahua tree they spotted on their way.

Glimpses of Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar's latest trip

The health expert headed to his Instagram account on Sunday and shared some glimpses into his and Ankita Konwar's latest trip. He gave his fans some details about the Mahua tree, which he spotted on his trip and mentioned that the seeds, fruits, flowers and bark of the tree are used to treat illnesses including heart disease and diabetes. He also hailed the forests of India, which have a 'rich tradition of wellness'.

He also credited the 'dedicated people' who studied and researched about these trees and how they could be helpful to the human race. The pictures he shared saw the happy couple having the time of their lives among natures and trees in the forect.

"Anyone for a Mahua laddu from the gorgeous forests of South Gujarat ??? Traditionally, the flowers, fruit, bark and seeds of the Mahua tree are used to treat illnesses ranging from heart disease to liver problems to diabetes 😀 The forests of India have a rich tradition of wellness since ancient times. @ankita_earthy and I took pics with some of the amazing trees we saw 🙂 recognize any 🤪??? Can't imagine the time and effort taken by dedicated people over hundreds of years to understand how these trees could be helpful to people in so many different ways !!"

During the duo's trip, Milind also went kayaking and mentioned it was his 'favourite activity' after swimming. She shared glimpses from his experience, in which he can be seen wearing a black t-shirt and orange life jacket. He wrote, "Kayaking is my favourite activity on a lake, after swimming 😀 I was so happy to find this kayak at Ambapani eco-camp! @gujarattourism is full of surprises 😊"