Milind Soman Tests Negative For COVID-19 After 14 Days, Says, 'Going For A Tiny Run'

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman on Monday shared his COVID-19 report and announced that he has tested negative after quarantining for 14 days. Soman reunited with his wife Ankita Konwar and wrote that he will now 'go for a tiny run'.

"End of quarantine!!!! Report RTPCR negative! Day 14. Thank you for all your kind wishes and constant positivity. In any illness, I believe the most important aspect of healing is positivity. In fact, the most important aspect of leading a healthy life is positivity. And how to focus on the positive, how to bring positive energy into your life, is the journey, and the constant effort. Thank you to @ankita_earthy who traveled all the way back from Guwahati as soon as she heard, even though I told her not to and took care of me like an angel, while making sure she was safe all the time!.," Soman wrote.

The 55-year-old actor also shared the routine he followed to help his immunity and wrote, "Since many of you had asked, I took a kadha made of dhania and methi seeds, pepper, tulsi leaves, ginger and jaggery ðŸ˜€ I lost sense of smell for a week but had no other overt symptoms. I took a blood thinner for five days, as I had elevated D dimer levels. No other medication or supplements. Do listen to your doctor at all times. Thank you Dr Jeevan Jain for being there." [sic] READ | Milind Soman shares Day 10 Quarantine health update with a portrait

Replying to Soman's post, Ankita Konwar wrote, "In sickness and in health." [sic]

RTPCR negative !!

Thank you all for your good wishes ðŸ˜Š pic.twitter.com/B0Rmq0jqtE — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) April 5, 2021

The actor was last seen on the ALTBalaji and ZEE5 series "Paurashpur", which started streaming in December.

Witnessing its biggest COVID-19 surge since the pandemic broke, Mumbai on Sunday, reported 11,163 new cases and 25 deaths. With 5263 new recoveries, Mumbai's cured tally at 3,71,628. Mumbai's tally now stands at 4,52,445 cases of which 68,052 are active and 11,776 fatalities.