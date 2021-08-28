Milind Soman Thanks Wife Ankita For Being A 'good Runner'; Latter Calls It 'incredible'

Milind Soman, best known for being an incredible actor and a fitness enthusiast, recently went on a long run with his wife, Ankita Konwar. As he shared a cute picture of them together on social media after the run, he praised his wife for being a ‘good runner.’ The actor received numerous reactions from his fans who were delighted to see the ‘beautiful couple’ together.

Milind Soman and wife Ankita’s Unity Run

Milind Soman recently took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself in which he can be seen posing with his wife, Ankita as they attended a run for a cause in Gujarat. The actor can be seen wearing a white tee while his wife, Ankita was seen sporting a pink tee with a cool pair of sunglasses. In the caption, he addressed his wife and thanked her for being herself and mentioned how she had become such a good runner. He further sent more power to her and stated how much he loved her.

Several fans took to Milind Soman’s Instagram post and dropped in compliments for the couple while many others hailed their efforts on running for a cause. Some fans stated how Milind and Ankita were giving 5them major couple goals while others stated how they looked beautiful together. Some fans also took to the comments section and poured in hearts and fire emojis to depict how lovely and hot they looked together. Even Ankita reacted to Milind Soman’s Instagram post and revealed how it was an incredible experience. Take a look at some of the reactions to Milind’s latest post.



Milind Soman's Unity Run

Four More Shots Please actor shared an Instagram post a couple of days ago in which he gave details about his Unity Run from Mumbai to Gujarat. In the caption, he stated, “Unity Run - Shivaji Park, Mumbai to Statue of Unity, Kevadia, Gujarat. 15th to 22nd August 2021. A really long run after a really long time." Adding to it, he wrote about his experience and mentioned, "Running more than 400 kms in a week is a challenge that I like to take up every few years, just to check my fitness level. I don’t train for it. The Unity Run was also a post Covid challenge for me, to check if I have fully recovered. This time it was tougher as i did not have enough sleep in the week before the run, owing to a night film shoot. Three days into the run, after two days of torrential rain and one day of blistering humidity, at around 170km, I developed acute bronchitis as my immunity was low. The fever went up to 104. The doctor suggested a day of complete rest, due to which I wasn't able to complete the mileage for a day and a half. Even by the last day i was not able to make up the mileage, so ended with a few km less. The silver lining was that I recovered so quickly in just one day, running 50km per day again. Which proves that however fit i am, I still need to be more aware, and very very very careful :)...Unity. Peace. Harmony. And good health ro all. (sic)”

IMAGE: MILIND SOMAN'S INSTAGRAM