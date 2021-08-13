Milind Soman To Embark On A Solo 420 Km Unity Run From Mumbai To The Statue Of Unity

Fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, who is known to give major fitness goals through his posts on social media, recently briefed fans about his next adventure. Milind Soman is all set to embark on a solo for The Unity Run to celebrate the 75th Year of India's Independence. The Unity Run will be flagged off from Mumbai on August 15 and will end at The Statue of Unity at Sardar Sarovar Dam, Kevadia on August 22. Ultraman and barefoot runner, Milind will complete the entire distance of 420 km in 8 days. He took to Instagram and shared a picture while expressing his joy of embarking on a solo run adventure.

Milind Soman to commence his next adventure on Independence Day

As a part of the run celebrating the 75 years of Independence, the actor will be visiting schools, hospitals, and villages en route to spread the message of unity, peace, harmony as well as fitness. Milind Soman has also organized various plantation drives along the way. While sharing his excitement for the upcoming event, he wrote, “Running 416km in 8 days from Mumbai to the Statue of Unity! From 15th August to 22nd August, it's going to be fun!!! And challenging praying to the rain gods, please be kind!!!! Big thank you to @unionbankinsta for the huge support... I will be talking about health and fitness throughout the run, and all the experiences along the way, stay tuned. Big thank you for all the support from partners Apis Himalaya honey, Figaro oil, Fujifilm, Fitbit, Evergreen Club, So Good beverages, Radiocity and Carrera Eyewear. Towards Unity. Health. Peace. Harmony. Jai Hind.”.

Commenting on The Unity Run, yet another power-packed initiative, Milind Soman in a statement said, “I am all set for the solo Unity Run on the occasion of the 75th Year of India's Independence and urge my fellow citizens to actively work towards unity, peace, and harmony of our country in any way they can. I have always believed in the message of health and fitness for all, even though my participation in long-distance events in the past whether it was triathlons like Ironman and Ultraman, or running from Delhi to Mumbai or Ahmedabad to Mumbai. I believe the country can be united through common goals of running, walking, health and fitness and the thought behind Unity Run is to manifest this very message. I believe that a unified nation is a progressive nation.".

Adding to it, he said, “A country that stays together, prospers & grows together. Every individual has a responsibility to contribute towards the unity & oneness of the country and a responsibility to keep themselves and their families healthy. For me, running helps in maintaining peace and harmony not only with myself but also balances my existence with the external environment. I want to encourage everyone to take charge of their life and lead it with utmost consciousness of body and mind. It is not necessary for everyone to run 400km in a week, but at least 5% of that should be a possibility if made a priority. This is how we will make India, a united, harmonious, and fit country, exactly how we aspire it to be. I thank all the partners for coming forward to support this novel initiative. Jai Hind!”.

IMAGE: MILINDRUNNING/Instagram

