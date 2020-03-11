The Debate
Milind Soman's #throwback Pictures That Can Give Any Model A Run For His Money

Bollywood News

Milind Soman is considered to be the country's first supermodel. In his modeling and acting career, Milind has appeared in several ad campaigns and TV shows

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
milind soman

Milind Soman has been the heartthrob of the country for more than two decades now. The actor and model has aged like fine wine. Milind Soman is considered to be one of the country’s first male supermodels. In his acting modelling career, Milind Soman has appeared in several TV shows, films and advertisements. So, take a look at some of Milind Soman’s most popular and lesser known and seen throwbacks.

Milind Soman’s five must-see throwbacks

1. The Navy guy next door

As mentioned earlier Milind Soman is considered to be the country’s first supermodels. No wonder he starred in several commercials and brand campaigns. Take a look at the Bajirao Mastani actor killing it in the navy uniform. The actor and model seems ready to jump on a naval ship and be the best on the team.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by milind soman fan club (@mantastic_milindsoman) on

Also read | Milind Soman's Unheard Songs To Tune Into If You Are A Fan Of The 54-year-old Heartthrob!

2. When Milind met Maddy

Milind Soman and R Madhavan are some of the few actors in Bollywood who have aged like fine wine. Both these heartthrobs reportedly appeared in India’s first English serial, A Mouthful of Sky. Take a look at both Milind Soman and R Madhavan in one of the serial’s still here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by milind soman fan club (@mantastic_milindsoman) on

Also read | Milind Soman Reacts On 'trending At 54' Over RSS Journey, Wife Ankita Joins In

3. Milind Soman in 'Tarkieb'

Milind Soman starred in a film titled Tarkieb alongside the stunning Tabu. But Milind Soman’s good looks and smoldering stare definitely stole the limelight from the film’s leading lady. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by milind soman fan club (@mantastic_milindsoman) on

4. Milind Soman conquers the runaway

Milind Soman conquered the runaway in this throwback fashion video. The actor and model walked alongside Arjun Rampal, Rahul Dev and many other models. Take a look at the video here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by milind soman fan club (@mantastic_milindsoman) on

Also read | Milind Soman Shares Anecdotes Of Training With RSS In Memoir, Compares It To ‘Desi Scouts'

5. Milind Soman nails the school boy look

Milind Soman seems to have imbibed his acting and modelling abilities at a young age. In this image, the actor and model nails the school boy look and gives the most smoldering stare possible. Take a look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by milind soman fan club (@mantastic_milindsoman) on

Also read | Times When Milind Soman Looked Super Sultry Sporting A Salt And Pepper Look

 

 

 

