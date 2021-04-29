Milind Soman Transforms Into 'Joker' To Advocate The Importance Of Mental Health

The pandemic has taken a toll on everyone's mental health. Recently, several celebrities have come out and addressed issues like mental health, medical aid, etc via their social media accounts. The latest addition to the list of celebrities is Milind Soman. And he did that with a slight twist of his own. Let's take a look at Milind Soman's Instagram post.

Milind Soman turns Joker and talks about mental health

In his latest Instagram post, Milind Soman has turned into Joker, to advocate the importance of mental health. The actor is seen holding a brochure in hand and his face is covered with makeup resembling the famous DC antagonist Joker. In the other picture, he is laughing with a manic expression on his face. For the uninitiated, according to DC comics, Joker is an antagonist who has faced mental health issues all his life. He was ridiculed and physically abused, which affected his mental health.

In the spirit of that idea, Milind Soman is urging his fans to not neglect their mental health. The pandemic has been a source of immense stress on everyone's mental health. Milind wrote in his caption, "When talking about health, mental health is the most important. Meditate." The post saw a range of comments like "perfect", "So scary" and a few hearts emojis as well. He added the hashtag '#ThrowbackThursday' which suggests that the photos are old.

About Milind Soman

Milind Soman is a model turned actor in the Bollywood film industry. He rose to fame after appearing in Alisha Chinai's music video Made in India. He later made his debut in India's first English series A Mouthful of Sky. The actor is also known for his portrayal of Captain Vyom in the science fiction series of the same name. He was last seen in the web series Four More Shots Please in the role of a gynaecologist Dr Aamir Warsi and in the historical fiction show Paurashpur as Boris. He is known for his healthy lifestyle and huge interest in sports. He is also an environmentalist. Milind Soman got married to his wife Ankita Konwar in 2018.

(Promo Image Source: Milind Soman Instagram)

