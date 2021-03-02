Milind Soman Tweets 'Nothing In Life Is Free', Fans Respond To The Model

Indian supermodel Milind Soman quite often uses his social media to voice out his opinions to his followers. He shares his thoughts and values on his Twitter to inspire his fans and to interact with them. Recently, he tweeted an abstract thought that got his followers thinking.

'Nothing in life is free'

Nothing in life is free. Except maybe diabetes. — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) March 2, 2021

Milind Soman's Twitter feed was filled with retweets from his followers after Milind tweeted 'Nothing in life is free. Except maybe diabetes'. The tweet got his fans scratching their head as they tried to figure out the meaning behind his tweet. Several fans responded with their own opinions about the statement while some funnily replied to his tweet. Here are some of the responses by his followers.

Fans respond to Milind's tweet

One of the followers disagreed with the model as he replied to his tweet writing that diabetes is not actually free and that people only get it after consuming. One fan voiced out his thought writing that men never get anything for free as they have to pay for beauty as well. Replying to Milind Soman's tweets, one fan also added that diabetes might be free but people have to pay a heavy price once they get it.

That is also not free in all cases u have to consume usually to get it — Mandeville_23 (@23Mandeville) March 2, 2021

Diabetes is free to get, but one pays a very heavy price later. — Priya Iyengar (@PriyaRIyengar) March 2, 2021

Man never gets anything for free they have to pay for the beauty as well. — shrey bhatt (@shrey_bhatt) March 2, 2021

Also Read: Milind Soman Replies To Quirky Fan Who Called Him, 'man Who Ran Naked On His Birthday'

Also Read: Milind Soman Shares Pic From First Ad Shoot, Reveals What Made Him Accept The Project

Fans respond funnily to Milind's tweet

Milind Soman's Twitter feed was also filled with funny replies from his followers who wittily contradicted his statement. One user wrote 'you need to pay for sugar', while another wrote that it might seem free but it is actually on EMIs. One follower responding to his tweet wrote that people cannot enjoy whatever is free. Another chimed in writing that processed food is cheaper than organic food.

For that also you need to pay for Sugar(sweets) — Batman (@BatManModeActiv) March 2, 2021

You cannot enjoy things which are freely available😬 — Sudipta Chakraborty (@Sudipta_2) March 2, 2021

it seems free, but actually is on emi.. 🙂 — better_truth (@mrAgoyal) March 2, 2021

Processed food costs less then healthy organic — Deshmukh saheb🇮🇳 #hindujivi (@140tude) March 2, 2021

Milind Soman's tweets

Milind Soman constantly tweets his thoughts and ideas on Twitter to share them with his fans. The fitness enthusiast spoke out about healthcare by urging people to take their health management in their own health rather than depending on doctors. He also shared a piece of advice with his followers writing that it is important to stay carefree but being careless can be dangerous.

Healthcare is in our hands. What doctors and hospitals do is disease management. If we start by getting the terms right, less people will suffer. — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) February 25, 2021

If we accumulated fat on our foreheads instead of our hips, we would take a healthy lifestyle a lot more seriously. — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) February 17, 2021

It is important to keep reminding oneself of the difference between being carefree, which is wonderful, and being careless, which is dangerous. — Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) February 19, 2021

Also Read: Milind Soman Shares 'incredible' Tale Of Sardarni Man Kaur On Athlete's 105th Birthday

Also Read: Milind Soman Reveals What He Might Wear For The Next Marathon, See His Latest Post

A look at Milind Soman's photos

The fitness enthusiast uses social media to share and inspire his followers through his workout videos and tips. Often posting pictures with his mother and wife, Milind let his fans get a glimpse of his personal and professional life. Recently, Milind Soman shared a video on his Instagram of Man Kaur, a world champion athlete wishing her on her 105th birthday. In the video, Milind can be seen running on a track with Man Kaur.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.