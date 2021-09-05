Milind Soman Undergoes CT Scan, Urges Fans To Adopt Healthy Lifestyle

Fitness enthusiast and freak Milind Soman recently took to Instagram and informed about undergoing CT Scan to check for blockages. The actor shared a picture from the hospital and was delighted to inform that everything is ‘normal.’ Milind Soman is often seen participating in various marathons and walkathons while motivating others to follow the drill.

Milind Soman undergoes CT Scan

Apart from sharing the picture, the 16th December actor in his post advised people to go for ‘regular screenings’ and also asked people to maintain ‘healthy, good eating habits' to avoid any contamination of disease. Sharing his thoughts, he wrote, “Had a CT Scan at @nurahealthscreeningindia in Bengaluru, checked for blockages, etc. All normal Regular screenings are important, but what you do between screenings is even more important! Regular good habits with food, exercise, sleep, and stress management can help ensure that every screening shows normal body function, whatever your age.”

Several fans of the actor opposed Milind’s advice about going for regular screenings. One of the users wrote, “A CT scan is not part of regular checkups. It’s an expensive procedure with its own side effects depending on which area is being scanned.” Another user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Do not do CT scan without any reason, please don't advise such things. It is very harmful.” A third user also advised people not to get it done unless important. “It is not required not good this kind of check-up also,” he wrote. Another wrote, “Shouldn't we do MRI scan instead of CT as MRI is radiation-free & can detect blockages without being exposed to radiation. Please correct me, if I'm wrong.”

Milind, previously made it to the headlines after he embarked on a special mission – a 420-km Unity Run from Mumbai to The Statue of Unity at Sardar Sarovar Dam, Kevadia. Milind who had kicked off the walk on August 15, completed the run in just eight days. The 55-year-old actor who had penned his experience of running continuously for eight days and how the harsh weather acted as a great barrier, revealed how he had developed acute bronchitis.

(Image Credits: MILINDRUNNING/Insstagram)