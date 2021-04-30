Milind Soman Urges COVID-19 Recovered Followers To Donate Plasma; Says 'Do What You Can'

Actor Milind Soman tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2021. The actor, who immediately quarantined himself, recovered from COVID-19 soon. He also got back to his workout routine. The Four More Shots actor recently gave his 875 thousand followers a sneak peek into his daily routine while he talked about donating plasma.

A sneak peek into Milind Soman's workout

Milind Soman took to his Instagram to share a video and a photo in which he was seen working out with a pair of Indian clubs. In the caption, the actor said he will donate plasma as soon as he is eligible and urged people to save lives by donating plasma. He wrote, "Feels like I've most completely recovered. Will be ready to donate plasma in another 10 days. Blood plasma from people who have recovered from covid19 can help save lives. Stay calm. Take care of yourselves. Do what you can. #health".

Milind Soman's latest post received a positive response from his fans and followers. While some wrote "Very inspiring" on his post, others agreed with him. An Instagram user wrote, "Yeah! Donating plasma helps to get someone a new life". Here's how fans reacted to Milind Soman's latest post.

Milind's COVID-19 report

Milind Soman took to his Twitter handle to share the news with his followers about him testing positive for COVID-19 on March 25, 2021. In his tweet, we wrote, "Tested positive. #Quarantine". Days after, the Bhram actor tweeted, "RTPCR negative !! Thank you all for your good wishes".

RTPCR negative !!

— Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) April 5, 2021

Milind Soman's take on mental health

Milind Soman often promotes fitness and a healthy lifestyle. This time he shed some light on mental health. He painted his face with white, green, and red colour to transform into DC's iconic villain, Joker. In the caption, the 16th December actor wrote, "When talking about health, mental health is the most important. Meditate."

