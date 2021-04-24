Milind Soman Urges People To Stay Fit, Says 'Fitness & Health Can Help Deal With COVID-19'

Actor and fitness freak Milind Soman who recently recovered from the deadly coronavirus took to Instagram and penned a post while answering some of the frequently asked questions by his fans on maintaining good health amid the pandemic. The actor who lost a dear friend due to the virus infection shared that he still gets a question from people asking about him contracting the virus despite being so fit and healthy. Answering the question, Milind explained the difference between contracting the virus and getting sick.

Milind Soman shares the importance of health

The actor explained that ‘Fitness and health, if good, will help people deal with the virus so that they are not sick.’ He shared that it cannot ‘stop one from getting infected.’ The 55-year-old actor wrote that ‘anybody can get infected. But, not everybody infected will get sick.’ Secondly, he wrote about another frequently asked question where people ask him about why he talks about ‘health when some people don't have food to eat.’

Giving a suitable reply, Milind wrote, “I say if you don't have health, nothing else matters very much. Health is seldom a question of time or money. Most of the infections and hospitalizations in the second wave are from high rises, not slums. To be healthy you need to be aware. And you need to make at least 10% of the effort you put into your job. Or your social life. Take care. Stay safe. Om Shanti.”

The actor earlier shared a post while explaining the need to take a break from the 'cities' for the moment and will be living in the jungle. The actor is currently in Aliabug with wife Ankita Konwar."Back to social distancing in the wild :) enough of cities for the moment! I've had my tryst with covid, I don't want a repeat. I know people who haven't stepped out of their houses in over a year, don't want that either, so much, much, much better to live in the forest, enjoy the birdsong, and try to grow whatever food is possible. It may not be glamorous but never felt so much at home... Nature is amazing, you've got to respect that!" fitness enthusiast Soman wrote on Instagram.

