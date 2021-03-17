Milind Soman won't give selfie for free, his interesting condition earns 'inspiration' tag

It might be hard for fans to convince their favourite celebrity for a selfie after he/she might have attended an event or stepped out in the city. If Milind Soman is the celebrity a person wants to click a selfie with, it could get even harder. The actor-fitness enthusiast ensures that the selfie-seeker performs push-ups, before agreeing to click the snap.

Milind Soman’s no selfie without pushups

Milind Soman’s interesting condition for a selfie was revealed in a Twitter post on Tuesday, with his picture as person performed the exercise behind him. The Bajirao Mastani actor tweeted that it had been six years since he followed this rule of agreeing for a selfie only after the person performs push-ups.

He stated that the rule was 10 push-ups for girls and 20 for boys. Milind added that the reason to fix the number at 20 was because his mother Usha Soman could do 20 push-ups at the age of 81.

Netizens loved the post and many shared their fond memories of clicking pictures after fulfilling the condition.

One of those, after 25! ðŸ¤˜ðŸ¤˜ðŸ¥³ pic.twitter.com/TzfkVGbAKa — Gurpreet Phull (@gpsphull) March 16, 2021

One of those to react was MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Bhumi Chawla. She called both Milind and his mother as an ‘inspiration.’ Wife Ankita Konwar too dropped a comment, calling him ‘amazing.’

You are an inspiration for being fit ... and your mother even more so — Bhumika Chawla (@bhumikachawlat) March 16, 2021

You’re amazing â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ¤—ðŸ¤— — Ankita Konwar (@5Earthy) March 16, 2021

Like Milind, Ankita too is a fitness enthusiast. The duo had recently enjoyed a run together after two months and shared their delight about it.

At the age of 55, Milind Soman continues to make headlines for his fitness-based posts. For him, it goes beyond push-ups, as his Instagram handle is filled with posts on the handstand, hanging on pole and more.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Milind Soman had featured in the web series Paurashpur last year. He had played the role of a transgender in the Ekta Kapoor-backed venture.