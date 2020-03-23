The Debate
Milind Soman's Funny Expression Pictures From Instagram Will Leave You In Splits

Bollywood News

Milind Soman is one of India's most popular models and actors. Here are some funny expression pictures from his Instagram that will leave you in splits.

Milind Soman

Milind Soman is one of the most popular male supermodels and fitness icon of India. Of late, he has come to be well known for completing one of the toughest challenges - The Ironman. Apart from this, he has also made appearances in films and other modelling-related shows like Soman's TV show Captain Vyom and India's Next Top Model. He has spent over 30 years in the field of modelling and acting and had his own shares of struggles and achievements in fashion as well as the film industry. Milind Soman has come a long way since then.

Today, Milind Soman is quite active on social media and makes his fans gush over his well-toned physique. He likes to pose with funny expressions too. Milind Soman’s Instagram is full of pictures that will make you smile as the poses he takes on are really funny. Take a look at Milind Soman’s pictures here.  

Milind Soman's photos with funny expressions 

Milind Soman in totally trippy Tokyo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Milind Soman's fun time exercising

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Milind Soman and the magic of makeup

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Milind Soman’s Happy Halloween

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Milind Soman holding the sun

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Milind Soman’s colourful Holi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Milind Soman’s take on Joker

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

