Milind Soman's New Exercise Will Leave You Mesmerised; Has Important Message Amid COVID-19

Actor and fitness freak Milind Soman who is known to shell out major fitness goals through his social media posts recently treated fans to a video doing pull-up bar exercises in a jungle. Bare-chested, the actor is seen wearing black shorts while swaying from a pull-up bar with one hand and alternating frequently. While captioning the post, the actor gave a brief about the importance of keeping oneself fit and healthy amid the pandemic so that they have immunity to fight the virus.

Milind Soman explains the importance of fitness

The actor revealed that ancient ‘physicians—including those from China in 2600 BC and Hippocrates around 400 BC’ believed in the value of the physical activity.’ He further wrote that by the 20th century, people had a ‘diametrically’ opposite view where they believed that ‘exercise was dangerous’. He tried to spread awareness about how inactivity can further invite diseases and spoil the body. Milind opined that even 5 minutes is enough to start working out. According to him, the key to achieving fitness is to find something that is simple and can be done at home. “It doesn't mean that you spend hours in the gym. Be active. For a few minutes every day. Even 5 minutes to start with. Find an activity you enjoy that is simple, comfortable, and can be done even at home. JUST KEEP MOVING,” he wrote while concluding the post.

The actor who recently recovered from the virus previously took to Instagram and had shared a video and a photo in which he was seen working out with a pair of Indian clubs. In the caption, the actor said he will donate plasma as soon as he is eligible and urged people to save lives by donating plasma. He wrote, "Feels like I've almost completely recovered. Will be ready to donate plasma in another 10 days. Blood plasma from people who have recovered from covid19 can help save lives. Stay calm. Take care of yourselves. Do what you can. #health".

(Image credit: MILINDRUNNING/ Instagram)

