Milind Soman's Revelation; Alia Bhatt's Kanyamaan Ad On Rituals | B'wood Recap For Sept 22

Milind Soman's Revelation Of What 'turns Him On' Leaves Malaika Arora Stunned

In the most recent episode of the reality show, Milind Soman revealed what turns him on the most in a woman, leaving Malaika shocked. The fitness icon mentioned that a woman has to be a 'psycho' for him to get lured, with the revelation followed by fits of laughter in the background. Wondering if that was the crew, Malaika told him that they were in 'shock'. Read more

'Tradition Wahi, Soch Nayi': Why Manyavar's Kanyamaan Ad Is CERTAINLY NOT An Assault On Rituals

As is known to happen every now and then, the last few days on the Internet have seen considerable debate and discussion over a popular brand's bid to engage in a spot of social commentary. This time, the idea was rooted in delivering a message on gender equality.

Manyavar, a marquee name in the always in-vogue wedding-wear industry, piloted a concept-based campaign for its women's couture label 'Manyavar Mohey'. The campaign entails an ad that features Alia Bhatt as a bride who is recounting what she's heard people say about her. The ad film, which is the latest from a brand that has found great success in making progressive observations about the great Indian wedding, broaches the topic of brides-to-be becoming 'paraya' (not one's own) or somehow being an object to offload when they get married. Read more

Malaika Arora Says Arjun Kapoor Knows Her Inside Out; Says, 'He Understands Me'

Malaika Arora recently opened about her relationship with boyfriend and actor Arjun Kapoor in the latest episode of Supermodel of the Year. She said Arjun is that person who understands her and knows her inside out. In a chat with her co-judge Milind Soman, Malaika got all candid about her personal life. From her crushes to the last text message she sent to her boyfriend, she revealed all on the show. Read more

Sidharth Malhotra Addresses Marriage Plans, Gets Candid About Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are making headlines with their amazing chemistry in the recently released film Shershaah. The two stars, who received terrific responses and reviews for their amazing chemistry on the screen, have always remained tight-lipped about their relationship off the camera. Now, during a recent interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Sidharth addressed his marriage plans and talked about his rumoured ladylove, Kiara Advani. Read more

Image: Instagram/MilindSoman/AliaBhatt