Milind Soman's Revelation Of What 'turns Him On' Leaves Malaika Arora Stunned

Milind Soman and Malaika Arora have graced MTV's Supermodel of the Year since its inception in 2019. The duo can be seen critiquing the contestants as they embark on their careers in the modelling industry. The show's ongoing second season, which commenced in August this year, has been filled with intense drama, with fans also getting a peek into the jury's candid bytes on juicy topics.

In the most recent episode of the reality show, Milind revealed what turns him on the most in a woman, leaving Malaika shocked. The fitness icon mentioned that a woman has to be a 'psycho' for him to get lured, with the revelation followed by fits of laughter in the background. Wondering if that was the crew, Malaika told him that they were in 'shock'.

Milind Soman's revelation leaves Malaika in shock

Talking further about the traits he finds attractive, Milind said the girl has to be loud. "Like, (shouts) ‘I am here". Expressing utter surprise at this, Malaika exclaimed 'Oh, baap re' (Oh my god), adding that she would 'hate' to be on such a date, running in an opposite direction if caught with such a person in one room. Malaika further made a sarcastic remark, saying 'Okay, forget me'. Milind also revealed how lying is a deal-breaker for him, adding that his wife Ankita Konwar has seen all his shades.

Arjun Kapoor's rumoured girlfriend also mentioned the three things that turn her on in a man. Malaika seemed clear in her preferences, which included a man who's a 'little rough around the edges' adding that she doesn't like clean shaved men. Her list also included someone who can 'kiss really well' along with being 'Outrageously flirtatious'. Malaika Arora also stated how gossiping is one trait that puts her off.

Along with Milind and Malaika, Supermodel Of The Year's second season also has VJ and singer Anusha Dandekar onboard as a judge. Season 2 premiered on 22 August 2021 on MTV and streamed 24 hours before on the streamer, Voot. The show began with 15 contestants from all over the country embark on their journey to prove their mettle as a model. It airs every Sunday at 7 pm on MTV.

