Milind Soman's Selfie Rules With Fans: 'I Don't Take Pic With People Who Don't Do Pushups'

Model and actor Milind Usha Soman is known for his healthy habits and fit lifestyle. He often shares sneak-peek into his fitness routine. On Republic Day, 2022, Milind took to social media to urge his fans and followers to opt for healthy habits. Model turned actor recently embarked on a 416 kilometer Unity Run on Independence Day and his wife Ankita Konwar supported him as he completed his mission. The model has recently revealed his selfie rule with fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Milind Soman dropped some glimpses in which his fans could be seen doing pushups just to get a selfie with the model. The India's Top Model judge has opened up that he has a selfie rule, which says, "I don't take pic with people who don't do pushups". The caption read, "Fight lazy ! Since the beginning of the selfie era, now so many years ago, I have a rule that I dont take a selfie with a person if they don't do pushups."

Milind Soman reveals reason behind his selfie rule

Milind further added, "The original reason was to dissuade them from taking the pic, but I realised soon, and happily, that almost everyone was willing to take up the challenge of this simple and most basic exercise." "Minimum of 10 for girls and 20 for guys. I decided on 20 pushups because that's what my mother could do at age 80". he continued. Milind stated, "When you try this you realise that you can do it and maybe that motivates you to do more, or you can't and you might be motivated to start taking better care of yourself. There are exceptions to the rule : pregnancy, recent injury or someone wearing a uniform 😀 start today for a better tomorrow!"

Fans dropped some adorable reactions knowing about Milind's selfie rule. A fan commented, "Some of the people are really regretting this one selfie 😂 Great movement Sir keep inspiring 🙌", another fan wrote, "❤️🙌20 years ago you inspired us and today also❤️". Netizens even commented, "This is the thing that motivated me towards push ups", "I want to take selfie with you because of this condition you have kept 😍🔥❤️", "I loved this , hope i make it to 20 push ups when I meet you in person ❤️", and many dropped fire and heart emojis.

Mind often shares fitness tips

This is not the first time the actor has shared tips about fitness. He recently revealed that he exercises only for around 15-20 minutes a day. He listed down the different exercises he does including pushups, plants, swinging a mugdal, throwing a kettlebell and much more.

Image: Instagram/@milindrunning