Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Opens Up On Stereotype Around Marrying An Older Man

On June 8, 2021, Ankita Konwar opened up on her Instagram handle for her followers who had any questions that she could answer. A day later on June 9, 2021, she was asked how she managed to tackle the Indian stereotypes around marrying an older man, since Ankita Konwar's husband, Milind Soman, is older than her. She then said that the stereotype was not limited to India and that she always did what made her happy.

Ankita Konwar on tackling Indian stereotype of marrying an older man

On June 8, 2021, Ankita posted a story on her Instagram handle and asked her followers to "ask away" any questions that they had. On June 9, 2021, as a part of this Q&A session, one of the questions that she was asked was how she tackled/managed this Indian stereotype of "don't marry an older man?" To this, Ankita replied, writing, "Anything that's not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it's not just limited to India. We as a species have the tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored AKA fear." She then went on to say that fear was a survival skill, and we are not always conscious enough to distinguish between what is unnecessary and what is useful about the skill. She then went on to say that she did what made her happy regardless of anything,

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman

After a few years of dating and being engaged, Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman tied the knot on April 22, 2018, and had a traditional wedding in Alibaug, a white wedding in Spain under a waterfall and a third, at a place called 'the end of the world'. Ankita Konwar's husband Milind Soman, is an Indian Supermodel, and fitness enthusiast who also runs marathons. Meanwhile, Ankitha is a former Air Asia cabin Crew member, hailing from Assam, who also runs marathons. The two have an age gap of 25 years but that did not stop them from being together, as they have been married for three years now

IMAGE CREDITS: ANKITA KONWAR INSTAGRAM

