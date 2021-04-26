Milind Soman's Wife Ankita Konwar Reveals The 'best Version' Of Herself In New Post

Ankita Konwar recently took to her Instagram handle to reveal what is it that she and her husband Milind Soman are "crazy" about. After sharing a slo-mo video of herself enjoying a jog, the fitness enthusiast has now revealed her "best version" and expressed that it comes out when she is "amidst the trees". On April 26, Ankita shared her "Monday Vibes" with fans by posting a photograph of herself posing for the camera in the wilderness, surrounded by lush greenery.

Ankita Konwar's latest post is about the "best version" of herself

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar leaves no stone unturned to motivate fans to lead a healthy lifestyle with her social media posts. However, her latest Instagram post is a little different from her usual fitness posts. The 29-year-old shared her "#homeinajungle" photo with fans. In the picture posted by her, Ankita could be seen looking away from the camera as she posed in a black Under Armour vest over lilac shorts and a pair of red flats in a forest.

In addition to sharing her photograph from the wilderness, Ankita revealed that her husband Milind is as crazy as her about being amid the trees. She wrote, "Always the best version of myself amidst the trees". The influencer also added, "Thankfully the husband is as crazy (if not more) as me about them #jungleathome #homeinajungle #mondayvibes. (sic)".

Ahead of it, Ankita Konwar had shared her "Sunday Mood" with fans on Instagram. On April 25, she shared a video of herself enjoying a jog under the sun, shot by her husband, and penned some calming words to help others amid such unprecedented times of the second wave of COVID-19 in India. The caption of her IG post read, "These particular words are so very calming to me. Hope it helps you too. Sometimes all we can do is pray and have faith #prayersforhealing #love #surrendertotheflow #sundaymood". In the video, she is seen sporting her staple jogger avatar, comprising a grey vest over red shorts and running shoes with her hair tied in a low ponytail.

