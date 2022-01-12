Milind Soman's Wife Reveals She & Her Husband Contracted COVID; Shares Quarantine Pics

Ankita Konwar took to her Instagram account on Wednesday and revealed that she and her husband, Milind Soman, had earlier tested positive for COVID as she shared glimpses of her time in quarantine with her followers online.

Ankita mentioned that it was her first time in quarantine and her husband's second. She said the duo was asymptomatic and has now tested negative for the virus.

Milind Soman's wife shares glimpses of quarantine with husband

Ankita Konwar headed to Instagram and shared a few pictures of herself and Milind Soman and how they spent quarantine together. The duo could be seen growing vegetables on their farm together in the pictures.

The caption read, "This was us in quarantine 😊 First time for me, the second time for @milindrunning. Asymptomatic and now negative. Tested because we met someone who turned out to be positive. Homegrown food, kadha everyday 🙌🏽 (sic)" Several fans took to the comments section and sent their best wishes to the couple.

Have a look at the post here:

The duo is known for their healthy lifestyle and often share fitness tips online. Ankita recently shared a picture of all the vegetables she had 'plucked straight from the garden' and fans and followers were in awe of her. Her caption read, "I ate my bouquet for lunch !!!! The only bouquet I like and accept 😊 Had all of this today, plucked straight from the garden 🤩 (sic)"

Milind also shared a similar image of himself with the 'Pick of the day'. In the caption of the image, he told his fans the importance of having a 'healthy body'. He also urged netizens to grow their own produce on 'mini-farms on balconies and terraces'. His caption read, "Pick of the day !!! If your body is healthy and body function is good, you don’t really need to search for healthy food or supplements, for a healthy body all food is healthy food 😀 I just keep packaged, processed and refined stuff to a minimum! And as much as you can, grow it yourself, as many have learned to do during this pandemic, with mini-farms on balconies and terraces 😛 (sic)"

(Image: @ankita_earthy/Instagram)