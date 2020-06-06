Milind Soman Recalls Running 1500 Kms From Delhi To Mumbai In 2012

Quick links:
Milind Soman, fitness enthusiast, on Saturday, celebrated World Environment Day by recalling the time when he ran 1500 kms from Delhi to Mumbai in 2012. The actor completed the run in 30 days. He stressed on the fact that, 'the awareness is much more today but still nowhere as much as it should be.' "The solution to many of the problems we face today, from our own health, to the health of the environment, is to do more and consume less," Soman wrote.
Meanwhile, Soman's wife Ankita Konwar shared a picture of her bruised elbow. She revealed that she fell down during her 10 km run and got scratches. She wrote, "If you don't fall, how will you learn?". She wrote, "It feels so good to run in Mumbai now because of the clean and fresh air that your pace becomes better naturally." [sic]
In 2012 when I ran 1500km in 30 days from Delhi to Mumbai to bring more awareness about environmental issues, I did not really think, at the time, that it was so serious, that we are destroying the world as we know it, and whatever the earth becomes as a result of our actions, we would have to deal with it. Today, 8 years later, the awareness is much more, but still nowhere as much as it should be, to save us. The temptation has been, as countries printed more money and people got more comfortable, to do less and consume more. The solution to many of the problems we face today, from our own health, to the health of the environment, is to do more and consume less. With the wake up call of Covid-19, will this change be possible ? It is upto Governments, industry and the media, but most of all, it is upto the people. It is upto us. . . . Happy Environment, happy us. . . . #live #simple #basic #love #earth #environment #livetoinspire #livesimply
‘Giroge nahi toh sikhoge kaise’ ? I fell down after so so many years and it feels so freaking good to know that the little girl in me still exists! I remember my entire childhood as a series of cuts and bandages 😂 I was really naughty and my mother always had a first aid kit handy but because of my frequent “accidents” I started learning about first aid quite young, well because I didn’t want to run to my mother and get a long lecture on how to behave better every time I fell and hurt myself, which was quite often btw🤪 So today I fell down at around 8.5k mark because it was quite slippery and also I wasn’t paying my full attention on the road as I should have and as I do usually. Some scrapes on my elbows and knees after a superman push-up like fall and I laughed as I got up and ran the remaining 1.5k. I’m all fine, it’s just some scrapes and yes it’s raining so I should have paid more attention. But falling down can be fun if you’re not hurt too much. Like my grandpa used to say “noporile xikiba keneke” which translates to “how will you learn if you don’t fall down” 😃 It feels so good to run in Mumbai now because of the clean and fresh air that your pace becomes better naturally. Imagine a world with clean air, clean water and clean minds ! We have it now, let’s not lose it ! A greener and cleaner earth ! Decreasing carbon footprint, Protecting biodiversity, Using renewable energy, Reducing food waste, There are many ways to love the earth. Let 2020 be the path to a better future, let 2020 be the fall we all learn from. . . #worldenvironmentday #fridayface #fridayvibes #fallandlearn #runnersofinstagram #instarunners #mumbai #mumbairains #pinkathon
Actor and supermodel Milind Soman made headlines recently for his resolution to quit the video sharing application, TikTok, in a move to boycott Chinese products in the country. Drawing inspiration from education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, who encouraged the citizens to drop the use of Chinese software "within a week", Milind Soman announced that he is ‘no longer on Tiktok.’
Am no longer on tiktok. #BoycottChineseProducts pic.twitter.com/QEqCGza9j7— Milind Usha Soman (@milindrunning) May 29, 2020
