Milind Soman Recalls Running 1500 Kms From Delhi To Mumbai In 2012

Milind Soman, fitness enthusiast, on Saturday, celebrated World Environment Day by recalling the time when he ran 1500 kms from Delhi to Mumbai in 2012. The actor completed the run in 30 days. He stressed on the fact that, 'the awareness is much more today but still nowhere as much as it should be.' "The solution to many of the problems we face today, from our own health, to the health of the environment, is to do more and consume less," Soman wrote.

Meanwhile, Soman's wife Ankita Konwar shared a picture of her bruised elbow. She revealed that she fell down during her 10 km run and got scratches. She wrote, "If you don't fall, how will you learn?". She wrote, "It feels so good to run in Mumbai now because of the clean and fresh air that your pace becomes better naturally." [sic]

Actor and supermodel Milind Soman made headlines recently for his resolution to quit the video sharing application, TikTok, in a move to boycott Chinese products in the country. Drawing inspiration from education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, who encouraged the citizens to drop the use of Chinese software "within a week", Milind Soman announced that he is ‘no longer on Tiktok.’

