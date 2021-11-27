'Milli': Janhvi Kapoor Wraps Up 1st Film With Dad Boney Kapoor; Calls Her Journey Magical

As Janhvi Kapoor recently wrapped up her upcoming thriller movie, Milli, she penned a heart-touching note expressing her feelings about working with her father, Boney Kapoor in their first movie together.

Celebrities namely Shanaya Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal along with numerous fans took to Janhvi Kapoor's social media handle and extended love for her while many others praised her look in the glimpses she shared from the sets of her movie, Milli.

Janhvi Kapoor first film with dad Boney Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of photos from the sets of her upcoming thriller movie, Milli, in which she can be seen intensely working alongside the Milli cast and crew along with her father and the producer of the film, Boney Kapoor. In the caption, she announced that the movie had wrapped up and further revealed how it was an inspiring journey to work with her father and called it magical. Stating further, she also wrote how she could finally learn why everyone said that her father, Boney Kapoor gives his heart and soul to each film he takes up. While signing off, she hoped to make her father feel proud and thanked him for this journey.

The caption read, "It’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir. Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa thank you for this journey." (sic)

Shanaya Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor's Milli co-star, Sunny Kaushal took to Instagram and dropped in hearts for the actor while many of the fans expressed their delight on reading her heartfelt post for her father. Take a look at some of the reactions to Janhvi Kapoor's latest Instagram post.

Milli

Directed by Mathukutty Xavier, the movie stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead with other significant actors namely Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The movie is the remake of the Malayalam thriller film, Helen. Milli release date is yet to be revealed.

Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor