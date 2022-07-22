Mimi Chakraborty Reacts To Ranveer Singh's Nude Photoshoot; Ponders ‘If It Was A Woman...'

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's pictures from his latest photoshoot have taken the Internet by storm. The actor went naked for the cover of Paper magazine. The pictures were shared by digital creator Diet Sabya in which the 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' star could be seen striking different poses, inspired by American actor Burt Reynolds' similar cover shoot. While the actor is receiving appreciation from fans for his nude photoshoot, Bengali actor and politician Mimi Chakraborty reacted to the same and questioned whether the reaction would've been the same if it were a woman in his place.

Mimi Chakraborty's take on equality after Ranveer Singh poses nude for a magazine cover

Bengali actor and politician Mimi Chakraborty recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a note reacting to Ranveer Singh’s sensational nude photoshoot which is creating a massive buzz on the Internet. In the tweet, she addressed the photoshoot and the comments received on the same and asked whether the adulation would be the same if it were a woman, and questioned everyone whether they would’ve burned the woman’s house down, taken up morchas, given her death threats and slut shamed her. While raising a question on equality, she shed light on how people must broaden their perspective as it has the capability to change or destroy something.

The tweet read, “Internet broke with Ranveer singh’s latest photoshoot and comments were (mostly).Just wondering if the appreciation would hav been same if she was a woman.Or would u have burned her house down,taken up morchas given her a death threat and slut shamed her. We talk about Equality where is that now??!!!!You know right its your perspective that can change something or destroy it http:/totally.In this case lets broaden our perspective coz that body comes with a lot of sacrifice trust me(No salt, No sugar, No carbs…)” (sic)

Ranveer Singh goes naked for a magazine cover

Ranveer Singh posed on a Turkish rug while getting clicked for pictures. One picture featured him sitting naked on the rug, and in another, he was seen lying in the same way Burt Reynolds posed. The other pics showed the actor showcasing his chiselled abs and toned physique. In an interview with Paper magazine, Ranveer said, "It’s so easy for me to be physically naked, but in some of my performances I’ve been damn naked. You can see my soul. How naked is that? That’s being actually naked. I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don’t give a . It’s just that they get uncomfortable."

