'Mimi' Helmer Laxman Utekar Says He Was 'stunned' & 'hurt' After Film Was Leaked Online

Mimi helmer Laxman Utekar recently in an interview with Mid Day, talked about the Mimi team's reaction as they learned that the film had leaked on piracy portals four days before its official release. Mimi that features Kriti Sanon in the lead role, was scheduled for release on July 30, 2021, on the online streaming giants, Netflix, and JioCinema. However, on July 26, 2021, unlicensed copies of the film were made available on the illegal streaming platforms and Telegram.

Mimi's director Laxman Utekar & his team were 'stunned' when the film was leaked online!

Several hours later when the news broke out that the film has been leaked online, producer Dinesh Vijan and actor Kriti Sanon took to their social media handles and announced that they have decided to release the film four days in advance. As a result, Mimi is now streaming officially on Netflix and JioCinema, days before its official release date. Opening up about the leak, the film's director, Laxman Utekar said that he feels "hurt" because the team worked hard on the film and it took over two years for them to make it.

Utekar said that they waited long for the film to have a theatrical release but the situation compelled them to release it on the OTT platforms. However, he added that they were also "satisfied" with the fact that the film will be watched by the audience no matter the medium. After the film was leaked on several illegal platforms, Mimi's team was "stunned" and it made them wonder if they could have been "more careful".

The director also noted that the leak did not impact the film on a commercial basis. He said that they were not impacted by piracy because the film was released officially after all.

Earlier, during an Instagram live session, Vijan and Sanon hinted that the film would release early. Vijan had said that the early release of the film is "a gift for Kriti", who rang her birthday on July 27, 2021. Vijan had said, "Like babies are born premature, our film can also come early." Later, Sanon had shared the video of the live interactive session on her official Instagram handle. As for the caption, she wrote, "Mimi STREAMING NOW!!! Mimi went into labour early! Our baby couldn’t wait to see you all!!!"

Mimi is a remake of the award-winning Marathi film, Mala Aai Vhhaychy! In the film, Sanon can be seen as an aspiring actor who is approached to be an American couple's surrogate for which she would be getting around Rs 20 lakhs. Mimi agrees to the deal but is abandoned by the couple midway through her pregnancy. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Supriya Pathak, Sai Tamhankar, among others.

IMAGE: ABHISHEKBJYMDD'S TWITTER

