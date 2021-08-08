'Mimi': Kriti Sanon Opens Up On Her Transformation From 'Chubby Sanon' To 'Param Sundari'

Laxman Utekar's Mimi was a huge success for its refreshing storyline and stellar performances delivered by the cast. Featuring Kriti Sanon in the titular role, the actor had revealed on several occasions how special the movie was for her. Netizens were stunned after learning that Sanon had to gain 15 kgs to convincingly play the role. Now, the actor revealed her journey of losing all the weight to prepare for the popular dance number Param Sundari.

Kriti Sanon's transformation in the movie

The 31-year-old actor played the role of an aspiring dancer who becomes a surrogate mother to financially aid her dream of becoming an actor. After appearing slim for the first half of the movie, the actor revealed she gained about 15 kgs to play the role of a pregnant woman. Earlier, she took to her Instagram to share the picture from when she was the chubbiest during the filming of Mimi. However, in her recent post, she revealed that the actor scheduled the dance number Param Sundari, which showed off her slim figure, for the last.

Taking to her Instagram, Sanon shared a video that showed off her commendable dedication to lose the extra pounds to prepare for Param Sundari. In the video, the actor initially struggled to keep up with the rigorous workout, however, over time Sanon picked up the pace. In a lengthy caption, she wrote, "While putting on 15kgs for Mimi was a challenge, losing those kilos wasn’t easy for Chubby Sanon either! 🤪 and.. I had kept Param Sundari for later so i have the motivation to get back in shape!."

She continued, "Having put on so much weight for the first time ever and not working out for 3months(not even yoga!), my stamina, strength and flexibility had gone down to Zero! In fact, I had to slowly get back to mobility with my joints clicking constantly." She also thanked her trainers for guiding her through the process. She added, "Sharing some snippets of before and after lockdown videos where @yasminkarachiwala helped me out get back my strength!🤗😘 P.S. Don't have enough home workout recorded, but thanks @robin_behl14 for being there through those tough days! THINK. BELIEVE. ACHIEVE 💪🏻."

Released on July 26 on Netflix, Mimi featured Kriti Sanon, Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in significant roles.

IMAGE- KRITI SANON'S INSTAGRAM

