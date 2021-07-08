'Mimi': Kriti Sanon Shares First Look Of Surrogate Drama, Says 'expect The Extraordinary'

Actress Kriti Sanon who has a list of films lined up in her kitty recently surprised fans with the first look of her upcoming film Mimi. The Housefull 4 actress will be seen playing the role of a surrogate mother in the Laxman Utekar-directed comedy. The actress has reunited with the director again after Luka Chhupi that also starred Kartik Aaryan.

Kriti Sanon shares first look poster of upcoming film Mimi

The first look poster gives a sneak peek into the character of the actress. The poster features Kriti Sanon and a baby bump, suggestively made with an inverted question mark. Kriti Sanon's quizzical expression also added more drama to her first look. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar in prominent roles. Tripathi and Sanon have earlier shared screen space in Luka Chuppi and Bareilly ki Barfi. The story of Mimi revolves around the acceptance of the concept of surrogacy in India.

Kriti shared the motion poster and wrote, “This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned," wrote Kriti Sanon while sharing the poster of Mimi. The actress' sister Nupur Sanon cheered for her new venture and wrote: "Going to be the best!" The film is slated to release in July. Earlier, the actress had reflected her thoughts on the storyline of the forthcoming film and claimed it to be an entertaining take on surrogacy with a subtle approach.

"It's not preachy or serious. It's not like you are going to watch a film on surrogacy and it's going to be a documentary film. It's a very entertaining film, filled with humour, and a lot of ups and downs. There's a beautiful graph of the woman I am playing, Mimi, where she wants to be an actress," PTI quoted her as saying.

The film is inspired by the 2010 hit Marathi movie Mala Aai Vhhaychy, which featured Samruddhi Porey, Urmila Kanitkar, Sulabha Deshpande, and Stacy Bee in key roles. The original film even bagged a National Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi in the year 2011.

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Mimi, the actress will next be seen in Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan. Kriti Sanon even has Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar in the pipeline. She will also be seen in director Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush which also stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in pivotal roles.

IMAGE: KRITISANON/Instagram



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.