'Mimi' Star Kriti Sanon Expresses Gratitude Post IIFA 2022 Win; Says 'Dreams Do Come True'

The star-studded International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022, aka IIFA Awards 2022, took place on June 3 and 4 in Abu Dhabi. The evening saw various Bollywood stars grace the red carpet in their glamorous looks. While the award show was filled with powerful performances and laughter, it was surely an emotional one for Kriti Sanon as she bagged her first Best Actor in a Lead Role (Female) award in her career span of 8 years.

Kriti Sanon bagged the Best Actor in a Lead Role (Female) for her drama Mimi. As the award marked Kriti Sanon's first award for a lead role, it was a dream come true for her. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kriti Sanon recently shared a series of photos in which she could be seen cherishing her award while she donned a yellow coloured ruffled gown. The actor penned an emotional note along with the photos and mentioned how it was a dream come true moment for her. She mentioned how she was glad to receive her first Best Actor award for her film Mimi which she will treasure forever. The actor further thanked IIFA Awards and also the film's team for making her journey a memorable one.

Kriti Sanon wrote, "Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith! It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. . But I’m so happy that I received my first for #Mimi - a film I’ll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography!" "Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening!! Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable!" she added.

More about Mimi

Mimi stars Kriti Sanon in the titular role, while Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar played pivotal roles. The film followed a young girl from a small town in Rajasthan, who wishes to become a Bollywood star one day. To earn some money, she agrees to be a surrogate for a foreign couple but things don't go as planned. The film was highly praised both by critics and the audience. The movie was helmed by Laxman Utekar and released on Netflix and Jio Cinema.

