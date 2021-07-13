'Mimi' Trailer Out: Kriti Sanon's Complicated Surrogacy Journey To Leave Fans Amazed

Makers of the upcoming surrogate Mimi starring Kriti Sanon in the lead released the much-awaited trailer of the film. The forthcoming film reunites her with her Luka Chuppi director Laxman Utekar and co-star Pankaj Tripathi. The trailer gives a glimpse of the actress who becomes a surrogate mother for a foreign couple on the advice of Pankaj Tripathi. The trailer documents the journey of Kriti Sanon from being an ambitious dancer in a small town to discovering about surrogacy and embracing motherhood wholeheartedly.

Mimi trailer out now

The trailer gives a glimpse of the roller coaster ride that the actress witnesses while being a surrogate mother. Finding an ideal place for Mimi to stay, hiding her pregnancy, dealing with her dramatic parents and the hilarious circumstances that follow in this journey is sure to leave fans glued throughout.

Pankaj Tripathi as Mimi's friend stands by her through thick and thin and serves well with the one-liners and his amazing comic timing. The film, also starring Sai Tamhankar and Manoj Pahwa, has been directed by Laxman Utekar and has been produced by Dinesh Vijan. AR Rahman has composed the music for the film. Mimi’s world turns upside down when she is told that the American couple no longer wants the child and she is asked to get an abortion.

Speaking about Mimi, Kriti Sanon told PTI, “It’s not preachy or serious. It’s not like you are going to watch a film on surrogacy and it’s going to be a documentary film. It’s a very entertaining film, filled with humour, and a lot of ups and downs. There’s a beautiful graph of the woman I am playing, Mimi, where she wants to be an actress.”

Mimi is scheduled to release on 30 July on Netflix. Sharing the video on Twitter, Kriti wrote, “#Mimi expected everything, except for this unexpected journey! Watch the glimpse of her unexpected story with your family. #MimiTrailer out now.” The upcoming film is a remake of the National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! Kriti gained 15 kgs for the role of a surrogate mother.

IMAGE: KRITISANON/Instagram

