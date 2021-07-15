Mindy Kaling Visits Priyanka Chopra's 'Sona' Restaurant; Recommends THESE Dishes

Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona in New York recently tended to a special guest. Actor Mindy Kaling recently dined in at Chopra's restaurant in New York and left her a rave review. Mindy took to her Instagram and recommended others to try these dishes at Sona restaurant.

Mindy Kaling visits Priyanka Chopra's restaurant

Kaling shared a selfie of herself with Sona's menu on her Instagram story and wrote she had an amazing meal at the restaurant. While sharing the photo the Mindy tagged Priyanka and her restaurant's account. She also recommended a few dishes like cashew chicken meatballs, Goan fish curry and gruyere dosa. Chopra reposted Kaling's post and wrote "So happy you had a good time." Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling will soon be seen together on screen in a comedy about an Indian-American wedding.

Priyanka Chopra wishes mother-in-law Denise Jonas on her birthday

Priyanka Chopra is quite active on social media and recently took to her Instagram to celebrate her mother-in-law Denise Jonas' birthday. The actress shared two pictures with Denise, in which she could be seen cuddling to her. While sharing the post Priyanka wrote that was extremely blessed to have Denise in her life. Her caption read "Happy Birthday @Mamadjonas! So blessed to have you in my life. Wishing you so much love and happiness today. Love and miss you! P.S. We need more pictures together!."

The Bajirao Mastani actor Priyanka Chopra and The Mindy Project creator and actor Mindy Kaling have collaborated on a project. They announced it sometime last year on their social media handles. In an interview with Good Morning America, Chopra said spoke about her collaboration with The Office actor and said that their upcoming film was inspired from her initial days in Hollywood. She also said that she admires Kaling a lot and one day when Kaling called Chopra, they had the sudden idea of doing a movie together. The two have been friends for a while now and often share positive statements about each other online.

Image: Priyanka Chopra and Mindy Kaling's Instagram

