Mindy Kaling's Daughter Loves 'The Looney Tunes'; Actor Calls It 'highlight' Of Her Life

Celebrities have several highlights in their lives, especially when it comes to the movies or projects that they have worked on. Mindy Kaling's work in writing, acting and producing popular shows like The Office and The Mindy Project are some of the major highlights of her career. Apart from being an actor and writer, Mindy Kaling is also a doting mother of two. She recently took to social media and revealed that her daughter liking the same cartoon as she did is a highlight of her life.

Mindy Kaling's daughter likes The Looney Tunes

Mindy Kaling is a mother to two kids - a daughter and a son. Mindy Kaling's daughter Katherine Swati is a four-year-old toddler. The actor took to Twitter and wrote, "My daughter loving Looney Tunes is a highlight of my life. This show is so funny".

The Looney Tunes is one of the most popular cartoon series along with Tom and Jerry, Scooby-Doo, to name a few. The show is running since its inception in the 1930s and is also a fan-favourite amongst the kids. Check out Mindy Kaling's tweet below.

My daughter loving Looney Tunes is a highlight of my life. This show is so funny — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 12, 2021

The tweet saw comments from the others who have indulged and loved the show as kids and often still watch it to recall the memories. Film and TV Writer Scott Tobias commented saying that HBO MAX picking up the shows is making him hopeful for the future of animation. Anil Dash also recalled memories of watching The Looney Tunes with his son that brought him joy. Another Twitter user commented saying that she and her niece often stay up late watching the show. Take a look at some of the reactions to Mindy Kaling's tweet below.

HBO Max suddenly making all of Looney Tunes and Studio Ghibli available makes me hopeful for the future of animation. — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) May 12, 2021

Few things have brought me more joy in life than the day I first showed my son the Roadrunner cartoons. We damn near watched them all in one sitting. — Anil Dash 💉💉 (@anildash) May 12, 2021

Looney Toons is the best! My niece and I stay up to two in the morning sometime to watch it. Lol — angie hales aka D.D. (@ddnJesus) May 12, 2021

A look at Mindy Kaling's latest project announcements

Mindy Kaling has announced that she will be teaming up with Dan Goor to co-write for the third instalment of the Legally Blonde series. She is also slated to star in an Indian-American wedding comedy alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Mindy was last seen as the producer of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever which is partially inspired by her own life growing up in the Boston Area.

