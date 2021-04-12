Mini Mathur Shares 'heartfelt Gratitude And Love' To Healthcare Workers

COVID-19 cases are seeing a sharp rise all across the nation especially in Mumbai. With the rising cases, the healthcare workers are under a lot of pressure again. Television actor and host Mini Mathur took to Twitter to share a token of appreciation and gratitude to the healthcare workers for their contribution during this difficult time.

In her Twitter post, Mini Mathur wrote, "A big shoutout to the medical fraternity who has been at it for a year.. working insane hours non stop, at great risk to themselves and their families. Sab yaad rakha jayega guys. (Everything you'll have done will be remembered.) Tons of heartfelt gratitude and love."

A big shoutout to the medical fraternity who has been at it for a year.. working insane hours non stop, at great risk to themselves and their families. Sab yaad rakha jayega guys. Tons of heartfelt gratitude and love — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) April 12, 2021

As soon as Mini Mathur's Twitter post was shared, netizens rushed in to comment on the post that they agree with her. Many of her fans echoed her sentiment and hailed healthcare workers as 'God' during this difficult time. While one of them also wrote how the medical staff is 'fatigued' due to the first wave. Check out their tweets and reactions below:

Thank god. Someone is talking about this. Thanks for raising this. Whole Medical fraternity already fatigue of 1st wave. They couldn't even rest properly and due to stupidity of few ppl 2nd wave is spiking at this rate. Pls think about our mental and physical health too. — Dr. Punit Gaurav (@drpunitgaurav) April 12, 2021

True they are no less than Gods in current scenario. Also to the essential workers who daily steps out of their house risking their lives. — A (@Rahulabhi133) April 12, 2021

Salute — Akash Ahluwalia (@AkashAhluwalia5) April 12, 2021

We're immensely grateful! — SEKHAR GOGOI (@SekharGogoi1) April 12, 2021

Salute to frontline warriors. — AshU (@ImAshu51) April 12, 2021

A sneak into Mini Mathur's Instagram

The Mind The Malhotras actor is quite active on social media as she frequently shares her whereabouts with her fans and followers. Recently, Mini took to Instagram to share a throwback picture accompanied by a funny caption. In the photo, she is standing next to her husband director Kabir Khan and posing for the cameras. She is wearing a colourful printed saree and her hair is left open. Her look is accessorised with bangles and a necklace. Whereas Kabir Khan is wearing a yellow Nehru jacket, a white shirt and a grey pair of trousers. In the caption, Mini wrote, "I can’t believe I’m thinking of 2019 as a THROWBACK. Unreal".

Mini Mathur's web series

Mini Mathur was last seen in the sitcom titled Mind The Malhotras. The series is directed by Sahil Sangha and Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Dia Mirza and Sangha as well. The plot of this series revolves around a couple who sees several of their friends getting divorced and foresee the same fate for them. They seek therapy to come to a better understanding and this divulges a lot of details from her family life. It stars Cyrus Sahukar, Denzil Smith, Sushmita Mukherjee and Anandita Pagnis and is available on Amazon Prime Video.

