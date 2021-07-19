Minissha Lamba Confirms Dating Businessman Akash Malik, Shares Pic From Romantic Holiday

Actor Minissha Lamba who separated from her husband last year, has found love again. The actress recently took to Instagram and shared a picture with her beau Akash Malik, while enjoying a romantic getaway in Goa. The Bachna Ae Haseeno actor announced her legal separation from husband and restaurateur, Ryan Tham, last year. They tied the knot in a private ceremony back in the year 2015.

Minissha Lamba confirms dating businessman Akash Malik

The actor who met Akash at an event and became friends, shared a picture from their romantic dinner where Minissha is seen holding on to his arms as the two pose for camera. Minissha captioned the picture with just a heart emoticon. Several fans of the actress showed their love for the two in the comments while wishing her luck for the future. One of the users wrote, “Love this Jodi.” Another user wrote, “Wow looks great together.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Mahi got her Raj finally.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Lovely god bless both of you.”

Minissha earlier, recalled an ex-boyfriend, who cheated on her and revealed why she does not want to date anyone in the industry. According to Hindustan Times, in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Minissha Lamba was asked, if she had reservations about dating actors because she was being cheated earlier. Lamba responded that she would always shy away from wanting to date anyone from the industry, not just actors for the same reason. She said because there was so much temptation around all the time and she did not want to say anything because there were a lot of people who were dating actors and it was not right to make a statement that would hurt somebody.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor began her acting career in 2005 with the war drama film Yahaan opposite Jimmy Sheirgill. Lamba appeared in supporting roles in several films including Corporate, Rocky: The Rebel, Anthony Kaun Hai, Shaurya, Dus Kahaniyaa, and many more. After her success in Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008, she also gained recognition for her role in the thriller film Kidnap in the same year. She appeared as Muskan Ali in Shyam Benegal's film Well Done Abba which won National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues.

IMAGE: MINISSHALAMBA/Facebook

