Minissha Lamba Opens Up About Why She Would Not Date Anyone From The Industry

Minissha Lamba, who is known for her role in Bachna Ae Haseeno as one of Ranbir Kapoor's character's love interests, opened up about dating an actor who was a big flirt. The 36-year-old actor was married to restauranteur Ryan Tham for about five years until their divorce in August 2020. While the Bheja Fry 2 actor is dating someone right now, she recalled an ex-boyfriend who cheated on her and revealed why she does not want to date anyone in the industry.

Minissha Lamba recalls being cheated on by her ex-boyfriend

According to Hindustan Times, in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Minissha Lamba was asked if she had reservations about dating actors because she was cheated on. Lamba responded that she would always shy away from wanting to date anyone from the industry, not just actors for the same reason. She said because there was so much temptation around all the time and she did not want to say anything because there were a lot of people who were dating actors and it was not right to make a statement that would hurt somebody.

Minissha Lamba expressed that this was a decision she took for herself and she would rather not date anyone in the industry since she felt relationships were already so difficult. Lamba recalled being cheated on once when she was in a relationship with an actor. She said the person's personality was such that he was a big flirt. Lamba also confessed she was in a relationship with someone at the moment. However, she refused to reveal the identity of the person due to privacy concerns. She added they have been going out for a year.

A quick look at Minissha Lamba's movies

Minissha Lamba began her acting career in 2005 with the war drama film Yahaan opposite Jimmy Sheirgill. Lamba appeared in supporting roles in several films including Corporate, Rocky: The Rebel, Anthony Kaun Hai, Shaurya, Dus Kahaniyaa, and many more. After the success in Bachna Ae Haseeno in 2008, she also gained recognition for her role in the thriller film Kidnap in the same year. She appeared as Muskan Ali in Shyam Benegal's film Well Done Abba which won National Film Award for Best Film on Social Issues. Lamba was last seen in the drama show Internet Wala Love in 2018.

IMAGE: MINISSHA LAMBA'S INSTAGRAM

