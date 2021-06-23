Minissha Lamba Recalls Casting Couch Experiences, Says She Insisted On Meeting In Offices

Bollywood actor Minissha Lamba, who rose to fame with her stint opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the 2008 film Bachna Ae Haseeno, recently opened up about her casting couch experience in the industry. The actor revealed that even though she has faced it several times in the past, she handled it well by pretending to not understand what the other person was trying to do. Lamba spoke at length in a recent interview about how she dealt with such circumstances and stood her ground about not meeting anybody outside the office.

Minissha Lamba's casting couch experience

In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Well Done Abba actor Minissha Lamba spoke at length about the casting couch she has faced in the entertainment industry. She stated that in any industry where there are men, a lot of men are going to try something like this and the film industry is nothing different. Lamba added that she has definitely faced such situations in the past where people have called her and asked her to meet for dinner.

Talking about how she tackled such situations, the Kidnap actor explained that she would insist on meeting in the office to discuss films and not elsewhere. Minissha also mentioned how it has not happened much to her face but whenever it did, she pretended to not understand what the other person was trying to get to. On being asked if people ever stopped calling her for work when she insisted on keeping things strictly professional, Minissha said that it has indeed happened one or two times and those projects didn't actually take off.

Minissha Lamba's movies

Minissha Lamba had taken a hiatus from the acting world for over three years until recently. She will soon be seen in the upcoming project titled Kutub Minar opposite television star Karanvir Bohra. Lamba was last seen in Omung Kumar-directed action-drama film Bhoomi alongside Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari. She is known for her works in films including Bachna Ae Haseeno, Hum Tum Shabana, Zilla Ghaziabad, and more. Along with films, the actor has also featured in a few television shows like Tenali Rama, Internet Wala Love, Chhoona Hai Aasman, among others.

Image - Minissha Lamba's Instagram Account

